Forget TikTok takeovers, this Gen Z gun control activist is taking over the political arena. This past Tuesday, Maxwell Frost won the Democratic primary for Florida’s 10th Congressional District, and now, the 25 year old is poised to be the first Gen Z member of Congress.

“I think this one shows the country, don’t count us out. Don’t count out young people,” he told NBC News after his win.

Frost has focused his campaign on “Medicare for All,” fighting climate change and anti-gun laws. He may be young but his experience is vast as a former organizer with the American Civil Liberties Union and March for Our Lives.

Frost beat out controversial former house members Alan Grayson and Corrine Brown, as well as state Sen. Randolph Bracy in the primary for the Orlando-centric district which is largely democratic. Rep. Val Demings previously held the seat and is now up against Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.).

Bracy, a moderate who had the support of the Democratic Majority of Israel, was considered Frost’s biggest competition. But Frost had some heavy hitting backers as well. With the support of progressives like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), as well as the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and Congressional Progressive Caucus, he was armed for victory early on. He also earned the support of Protect Our Future, a super PAC funded by cryptocurrency billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried focused on pandemic prevention.

Frost will likely become the youngest member of Congress in 2023. Currently that title is held by Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), 27, who lost his primary earlier this year after being plagued by a series of scandals.

On Tuesday night, Frost told NBC News that he plans to continue his work around gun violence in Congress.

“Gun violence is what got me involved in this work 10 years ago,” Frost began. “It was the Sandy Hook shooting. Three years after that, I’d become a survivor of gun violence myself here in Orlando, and three months before that the Pulse nightclub shooting would happen. I look forward to being a strong advocate and champion to ensuring we live in a country where we don’t have to fear going to church or going to school because of gun violence. We deserve the freedom to live without the fear of that violence.”