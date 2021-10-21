Maybe y’all forgot who Condoleezza Rice was, but her comments on The View—you know the comments she made that America needs to move past the insurrection on Jan. 6 because white America loves to ignore the bloody shit they do—have her trending again.



Oh, you didn’t hear?



Former S ecretary of S tate Condoleezza “Put her ass in” Rice claimed that on Jan. 6, she watched the Unseasoned run up into the Capitol, pushing past police before roaming the halls of the Capitol building looking for Congress members to hurt, and she wept.



“I thought: ‘I study countries that do this. I didn’t think it would happen in my own country,’ ” Rice, a Republican who teaches political science at Stanford University, said Wednesday on ABC’s The View, the Washington Post reports.



The Unseasoned were looking to stop a formulaic certification of the presidential election; it was procedural, but because of the rantings of the president of people who root for Riley Cooper even off the field, they believed they could stop the presidential election from becoming official.



Rice called the insurrection “wrong,” but then added that it’s time for lawmakers to “move on.”

From the Washington Post:



The former White House official’s comments were a response in agreement to remarks Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) gave on Tuesday. McConnell told reporters it was time for lawmakers “to be talking about the future and not the past,” referring to the discussion about false claims of election fraud pushed by Trump and his allies, which ultimately led supporters to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6. McConnell said the issue should no longer be of concern. “It’s my hope that the ’22 election will be a referendum on the performance of the current administration, not a rehash of suggestions about what may have happened in 2020,” McConnell said. Nevertheless, the House’s Jan. 6 committee is moving ahead on the investigation into the insurrection. Over the past few weeks, lawmakers subpoenaed organizers of the pro-Trump rallies that preceded the riot and several former Trump advisers. Among them was Stephen K. Bannon, who last week refused to comply with the subpoena. The committee unanimously voted Tuesday to hold the former adviser in contempt.

What would you expect from the woman who worked for George W. Bush’s administration from 2005 to 2009, other than to agree with McConnell—adding that it’s time for lawmakers to “move on in a lot of ways ”?



“I’m one who believes that the American people are now concerned about what we call ‘kitchen table issues’— the price of gasoline, inflation, what’s happening to kids in school,” Rice said.



Sunny Hostin, a co-host on The View, pushed back.



“I think it’s really politically expedient for Mitch McConnell to say ‘Let’s move on,’ especially when the former twice-impeached, disgraced president enjoys attacking Mitch McConnell,” Hostin said. “But the problem is that past will become prologue if we don’t find out exactly what happened on Jan. 6.”



“And we will,” Rice interjected.

Rice continued: “Our institutions have to be upheld,” she said, adding, “I don’t know how much more strongly I can say what happened on Jan. 6 was wrong.”



Does it sound like Rice is talking out of both sides of her mouth? It’s because she is. Condoleezza Rice, like most Republicans before her, is full of shit. But there is one woman who hangs on her every word and she’s currently texting Kanye and lacing up her tap shoes.





