College Football Coach Says He’d Like to Have Dinner With Hitler, Gets Suspended Because Obviously

Graphic : Gsvulakers.com

There are a few things you probably shouldn’t say, like, ever really. Tonight, we’re going to talk about one of those things.

According to NBC News, Grand Valley State University’s newly hired offensive coordinator, Morris Berger, was suspended on Monday. Why? Well, it’s just this small matter of him being asked by a student paper which three historical figures he would like to have dinner with and his first response was Hitler.

Advertisement

Lord. Give me the strength.

Berger’s exact answer to the reporter’s question was, “This is probably not going to get a good review, but I’m going to say Adolf Hitler. It was obviously very sad and he had bad motives, but the way he was able to lead was second-to-none.” His second and third answers were John F. Kennedy and Christopher Columbus. Bruh. You already said Hitler. You can’t come through with Christopher Columbus. Now I’m definitely giving dude the “Who did you vote for?” eyes.

Advertisement

Seriously, he had so many other options! You want an inspiring leadership figure from WWII? General Patton or Winston Churchill, boom. See how easy that was? See how it didn’t evoke the memory of a hateful man responsible for the horrific deaths of six million Jews? That’s easily top five one of the worst things you can say during a first impression. Even if he gets to keep his job, now he’s gotta be known as “Hitler Guy.” Nobody wants to work with Hitler Guy.

The college announced the news of Berger’s suspension on Monday, which happened to be International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The university also said it would conduct an investigation into Berger’s comments. An investigation that I’m sure will be the school simply asking, “Dude, what the hell?” for a solid hour.