Colin Powell Is Voting for Joe Biden and You-Know-Who Went Into an Orange Rage

Former Secretary of State and noted Republican Colin Powell is voting for Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election.



“I’m very close to Joe Biden in a social matter and in a political matter,” Powell told CNN’s Jake Tapper on State of the Union Sunday morning, Politico notes. “I’ve worked with him for 35, 40 years. And he is now the candidate and I will be voting for him.”

Powell, who served as secretary of State under President George W. Bush, said that while he knows Biden well, he isn’t looking to campaign for the former vice president, at least not yet.

“Well, I haven’t been asked [to campaign for Biden] and I don’t think I will be,” he added. “Campaigning is not my strong suit. I’ll be speaking for him, but I don’t plan to make campaign trips.”

Powell also explained that the current president is a joke, adding that his actions have caused America to look like a goddamn joke to the rest of the world.

“We have a Constitution and we have to follow that Constitution and the President has drifted away from it,” Powell said.

None of this sat well with the orange fool in the presidential diaper whose only task this weekend was to let an intern know when he needed to use the potty.

“Colin Powell, a real stiff who was very responsible for getting us into the disastrous Middle East Wars, just announced he will be voting for another stiff, Sleepy Joe Biden,” Trump tweeted. “Didn’t Powell say that Iraq had ‘weapons of mass destruction?’ They didn’t, but off we went to WAR!”

Meanwhile, Powell can’t hear the president atop his golden perch of black excellence (forgetting, of course, that Powell led America into a needless war). Politico notes that this isn’t the first time that Powell has crossed party lines to vote for a Democrat as he backed Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign against Donald Trump and the Russian bots.

Trump can claim another victory as his Twitter record is undefeated in attacking any and everyone who doesn’t fall in line with his regime.

