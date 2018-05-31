Photo: Thearon W. Henderson (Getty Images)

The attorney for currently unemployed NFL stars and former San Francisco 49ers Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid dropped a bomb Wednesday on CNN when he hinted that a witness in their collusion case against the powerful football league was ready to drop dime with concrete evidence proving that NFL owners conspired to keep both men off the field for protesting during the national anthem the killings of unarmed African Americans.



“I would stay tuned because this case is about to take a dramatic turn,” lawyer Mark Geragos said on CNN Wednesday night, NBC Sports reports.

Pushed to explain what that ominous declaration meant, Geragos wouldn’t offer specifics but suggested that “somebody has decided they were going to dime out the NFL for what they were doing.”

Can you hear that noise? It's the glorious sound of evil oil tycoons who run all the NFL teams shaking in their ostrich-skin boots.

NBC Sports speculated as to what Geragos’ claim could mean:

That may mean a witness can come forward who will contradict the stated position of the NFL, which is that each team decides for itself whether a player can help that team, and that if Kaepernick and Reid aren’t on a roster, it’s because teams have individually decided they can’t help. If Geragos can produce a witness from the league office, or a team’s coaching staff or personnel department, who can testify that the football people do, in fact, think Kaepernick and Reid can contribute, but that owners and the league office have decided that Kaepernick and Reid are not to see the field, that would go a long way toward making the players’ case.

The broad stance by the NFL has been that there was no collusion between teams to keep Reid and Kaepernick off of a team but, rather, that all of the owners, who realized they had a huge problem when black men were kneeling during the national anthem, decided separately that they wouldn’t employ two men who pioneered the kneeling protest. But anyone with a good set of eyes and a decent moral compass knows that the NFL colluded to keep them out of the NFL, and now we wait for Geragos to prove it.