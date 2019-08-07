Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)

On Wednesday, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (you know, the guy that’s better than half of the starting quarterbacks in the NFL and way better than the benchwarmers) cleared any doubt that he’s not ready should an NFL team call.



Kaepernick, who has not played an NFL game since 2016, posted a video to Twitter and Instagram showing the fully afroed protester of fuckshit in the gym working out.

He noted that he’s been doing this five days a week for three years and he’s “still ready.”

ESPN reports that the day counter that starts the video is from the Twitter account @KapWatch, which points out that the football star-turned-activist has been “denied work for 889 days.”



Kaepernick’s been a free agent since March 2017 when he opted out of his contract with the 49ers. NFL owners and coaches have performed twists and turns that would make Simone Biles jealous in their reasonings as to why they won’t even bring the quarterback in for a workout.

From ESPN:

In October 2017, Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL under the collective bargaining agreement, alleging collusion against signing him to a contract. Both his grievance and that of current Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid were settled in February, with the Wall Street Journal reporting they would receive less than $10 million total. Kaepernick drew national attention in 2016 when he knelt during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality in the United States.

And the NFL has proven that it is firmly in the Trump camp as it doesn’t want a player on the field with a brain bringing up real-life black problems. Kaepernick is ready; the question is, can the NFL stop being shortsighted and give the man a chance to prove himself?