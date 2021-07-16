Colin Kaepernick Announces Upcoming Children's Book, I Color Myself Different

Colin Kaepernick has never shied away from being different; it was obvious when he first took a knee for Black lives, and apparently, was true even in childhood, as the biracial child of white adoptive parents. As the activist-athlete announced on Thursday, that’s the story behind I Color Myself Different, an upcoming children’s book based on an incident in Kaepernick’s childhood.

From the Los Angeles Times

The story within “I Color Myself Different” is based on a pivotal moment in Kaepernick’s childhood when, during a drawing exercise in kindergarten, a young Kaepernick drew his adopted white family in yellow crayon and then drew himself brown. It was the first time he acknowledged the difference in their appearance, and the small act empowered him to celebrate differences.

Due out in April 2022, the book will be published by Scholastic in partnership with Kaepernick Publishing; part of a multibook deal between the two entities. The former San Francisco 49er launched the imprint in 2020 with the intent to “bring greater diversity and representation to literature and spoken word” and “give power to Black and Brown voices globally.” At that time, he announced a memoir in the works, saying:



“My protest was the culmination of years of thought and experiences, of learning and unlearning. I want to tell the story of my evolution, and the events that led me to protest systemic oppression, in hopes that it will inspire others to rise in action.”

After publishing an anthology of essays themed around police abolition, that highly anticipated memoir is still forthcoming; but it looks like younger readers will get some inspiring insight into Kap’s early evolution, as well.

“This story is deeply personal to me and inspired by real events in my life,” said Kaepernick in a press release obtained by the Times. “I hope that it honors the courage and bravery of young people everywhere by encouraging them to live life with authenticity and purpose.”

