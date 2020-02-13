Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
Colin Kaepernick Launches Book Publishing Company, Reveals Plans to Release Memoir in 2020

Jay Connor
Filed to:Colin Kaepernick
Photo: Carmen Mandato (Getty Images)
I’ve said for a while now that I can’t wait to read the inevitable Colin Kaepernick memoir about the trials and tribulations he’s faced throughout his life, and apparently the exiled quarterback can no longer wait, either.

Variety reports that the untitled memoir will be released sometime this year as part of a multi-project deal with audiobook giant Audible. Of additional note, it will be released through his newly launched Kaepernick Publishing as a mechanism to “reinforce the importance of Black ownership” and “give power to Black and Brown voices globally” while “offering unprecedented ownership options to collaborators.” He also intends to “bring greater diversity and representation to literature and spoken word,” which I’m one thousand percent here for.

And as far as the memoir itself, the former San Francisco 49er revealed what’s in store.

“My protest was the culmination of years of thought and experiences, of learning and unlearning. I want to tell the story of my evolution, and the events that led me to protest systemic oppression, in hopes that it will inspire others to rise in action,” Kaepernick said. “I am excited that through this groundbreaking partnership between Kaepernick Publishing and Audible, we can elevate Black and Brown voices who can empower future generations.”

Here’s more from Variety:

Described [as] “part political awakening and part memoir,” the book will recount Kaepernick’s life experiences that led up to his decision to risk his career and kneel during the national anthem to protest racial inequality. The audio version of Kaepernick’s memoir will be exclusively released by Amazon-owned Audible. The print and e-book version from Kaepernick Publishing will be published in partnership with Melcher Media and distributed by Ingram Brand’s Two Rivers Distribution.

“Throughout our history, Audible has been proud to connect its millions of listeners with a wide spectrum of important voices and powerful stories,” Rachel Ghiazza, Audible’s Senior Vice President of Content Acquisition and Development, said. “In this recording, Colin Kaepernick takes listeners through the pivotal moments and experiences that inspired a national debate and cultural movement. We are thrilled to embark on this groundbreaking creative venture with Kaepernick Publishing in which together we can elevate stories and perspectives that need to be heard.”

Looking forward to checking this out.

Jay Connor

Menace to supremacy. Founder of Extraordinary Ideas and co-host and producer of The Extraordinary Negroes podcast. Impatiently waiting for ya'll to stop putting sugar in grits.

