Colin Kaepernick and Ben & Jerry's Are Here to 'Change the Whirled'

In case you missed the memo, Ben & Jerry’s has been about that action.

Need receipts? Here’s what I wrote about them last year when the premium ice cream company partnered with the Advancement Project to release the flavor Justice Remix’d as part of their efforts “to address the destructive cycle of mass incarceration in our country”:

It’s not uncommon to find posts admonishing the criminal justice system or systemic racism on their website, and since May 2018 they’ve spent over a million dollars on Facebook ads denouncing mass incarceration, advocating for mental health funding and demanding criminal justice reform. And according to the revered ice cream manufacturer, they’re just getting started.

They’ve also partnered with organizations like the NAACP and Color of Change, in addition to using their platform and resources to address important societal issues like racial justice, corporatocracy, and LGBT equality.

Simply put, they’re doing the work.

And now, they’re honoring NFL quarterback-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick with his very own flavor, appropriately titled “Change the Whirled.”

According to Ben & Jerry’s, this flavor “celebrates Kaepernick’s courageous work to confront systemic oppression and to stop police violence against Black and Brown people.” They also believe that “Kaepernick represents the very best of us, willing to use his power and platform in the pursuit of equity and justice rooted in a commitment to love and resistance.”

“I’m honored to partner with Ben & Jerry’s on Change the Whirled,” Kaepernick said in a statement provided to The Root. “Their commitment to challenging the anti-Black roots of policing in the United States demonstrates a material concern for the wellbeing of Black and Brown communities. My hope is that this partnership will amplify calls to defund and abolish the police and to invest in futures that can make us safer, healthier, and truly free.”

With Kap being vegan, Change the Whirled will become one of the company’s non-dairy offerings. A portion of the proceeds will also be used to support the incredible work of Know Your Rights Camp, Kaepernick’s non-profit organization that focuses on advancing the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities.

“Colin Kaepernick and his Know Your Rights Camp is the perfect partner for Ben & Jerry’s to continue to advance our work on issues of racial justice,” Matthew McCarthy, CEO of Ben & Jerry’s, said in a statement provided to The Root. “Ben & Jerry’s is proud to diversify our flavor portfolio by honoring Kaepernick with a full-time flavor. We deeply respect how Colin uses his voice to protest racism, white supremacy and police violence through the belief that ‘love is at the root of our resistance. We have tremendous hope in what we can accomplish together.”

For those wondering when you can scoop up a pint of this deliciousness, Change the Whirled will be coming to a taste bud near you in 2021.

For more info on Ben & Jerry’s and Change the Whirled, slide over to their website.