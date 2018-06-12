Image: Cameron Spencer (Getty Images)

Another black girl making history. Yes!



It looks like black women will always be setting the standard for what tennis champions should embody. Cori “Coco” Gauff, 14, became the youngest woman to win the junior title at the French Open since 1994.

Gauff defeated Caty McNally 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (1) in an all-American final to win the girls’ title at the French Open. Talk about black girl magic! The 14-year-old is the fifth-youngest to win the title overall in the history of the French Open.

Gauff has been playing since the age of 6 but also has been training with Serena Williams’ coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, since 2015. Gauff comes from a family of athletes as her father, Corey Gauff, was a basketball player at Georgia State University, and her mother, Candi Gauff, is a former track star and gymnast.

The young tennis champ posted about her win on the ’gram and thanked God as well as those who have supported her.

We can’t wait to see how far she goes in the future!