Despite a well-publicized “racial reckoning” and ample nominations, Black talents are still struggling for recognition in the mainstream awards circuit. This disappointment has been well evidenced by the recent outcomes of this year’s Academy Awards and, more recently, the 2021 Emmys, which has a record number of “diverse” nominations. Similarly and sadly, the 2021 Tony Awards followed that trend, as only two of its awards went to Black talents on Sunday night.

However, the Tonys’ red carpet was another matter. Aside from the nominees, many of Broadway’s best and brightest, including Jeremy Pope, Leslie Odom Jr., Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones, John Legend and more—not to mention host and nominee Audra McDonald—were in attendance, winning in style if not in awards this year. As always, we’ve got the looks below, for your viewing pleasure.

2021 Tonys host Audra McDonald Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images ) Adrienne Warren Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images ) Leslie Odom Jr. Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images ) Nicolette Robinson Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images ) Jeremy Pope Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images ) David Alan Grier Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images ) Jeremy O. Harris Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images ) Anika Noni Rose Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images ) Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images ) Daphne Rubin Vega Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images ) LaChanze and Celia Rose Gooding Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images ) Sheryl Lee Ralph Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images ) Jasmine Cephas Jones Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images ) Joaquina Kalukango Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images ) Ato Blankson-Wood Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images ) Zawe Ashton Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images ) Lynn Nottage Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images ) Brian Stokes Mitchell and Allyson Tucker Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images ) Ron Cephas Jones Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images ) Designer Emilio Sosa Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images ) Woodie King, Jr. Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images ) Wayne Brady Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images ) Norm Lewis and Michael James Scott Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images ) Blair Underwood, right, and guest Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images ) Katori Hall and guest Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images ) Jon Batiste Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images ) Ericka Woods and Wendell Pierce Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images ) Black Thought Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images ) Tituss Burgess Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images ) Courtney B. Vance Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images ) Robin de Jesus Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images ) Patina Miller Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images ) Jelani Remy (left), Matt Manuel, John Legend, Jawan M. Jackson, Nik Walker and James Harkness Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images ) Dede Ayite Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images ) Darlene Love, right, and guest Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images ) (L-R) Britton Smith, Cameron J. Ross, Jackie Bell, Amber Iman, Adrienne Warren, and Christian Dante White Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images ) 1 / 36

That said, the Tonys weren’t the only carpet rolled out this past weekend; on the country in Los Angeles, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures hosted its opening gala on Saturday, boasting its own bevy of Blackness on its green carpet. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Angela Bassett, Laverne Cox, Spike Lee and his family, Ava DuVernay, Issa Rae, Reginas Hall and King, Halle Berry and Van Hunt, Jennifer Hudson and more were in attendance, arguably making this event the one to be seen at this weekend. (Sorry, Tonys!) From high glam to casually fine, as per usual, our stars brought it. As always, we’ve got the looks; you can see them all in our Academy Museum of Motion Pictures green carpet slideshow below.