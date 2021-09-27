Despite a well-publicized “racial reckoning” and ample nominations, Black talents are still struggling for recognition in the mainstream awards circuit. This disappointment has been well evidenced by the recent outcomes of this year’s Academy Awards and, more recently, the 2021 Emmys, which has a record number of “diverse” nominations. Similarly and sadly, the 2021 Tony Awards followed that trend, as only two of its awards went to Black talents on Sunday night.
However, the Tonys’ red carpet was another matter. Aside from the nominees, many of Broadway’s best and brightest, including Jeremy Pope, Leslie Odom Jr., Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones, John Legend and more—not to mention host and nominee Audra McDonald—were in attendance, winning in style if not in awards this year. As always, we’ve got the looks below, for your viewing pleasure.
That said, the Tonys weren’t the only carpet rolled out this past weekend; on the country in Los Angeles, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures hosted its opening gala on Saturday, boasting its own bevy of Blackness on its green carpet. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Angela Bassett, Laverne Cox, Spike Lee and his family, Ava DuVernay, Issa Rae, Reginas Hall and King, Halle Berry and Van Hunt, Jennifer Hudson and more were in attendance, arguably making this event the one to be seen at this weekend. (Sorry, Tonys!) From high glam to casually fine, as per usual, our stars brought it. As always, we’ve got the looks; you can see them all in our Academy Museum of Motion Pictures green carpet slideshow below.
