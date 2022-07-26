According to a new report by Rolling Stone and Popular Information, the company that owns the popular music festival Coachella was revealed as a supporter of anti-abortion efforts. The Anschutz Corporation, which also owns other popular festivals like Firefly and Stagecoach, donated $75,000 to the Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA).

The money was given to the anti-abortion organization just five days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade which did away with guaranteed abortion access last month. The Anschutz Corporation’s donation for the political advocacy group was revealed in their July filings to the IRS.

The Republican Attorneys General Association works to elect Attorney Generals who will impose anti-abortion laws in combative states. Philip F. Anschutz (the Anschutz Corporation’s founder) has been donating to RAGA since 2014 and also gave money to Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization (the case that worked against Roe v. Wade).

Interesting enough, the Anschutz Corporation defended their donation by stating that Anschutz “does not review or support” the positions taken by the numerous organizations he financially supports. However, on the day that Roe v. Wade was overturned, RAGA desired donations to “combat the Democrats’ pro-abortion agenda and stand tall for life.”

The Anschutz Corporation said they knew nothing of the organization’s statement. Instead, they claimed that their owner “believes in a woman’s right to choose and did not support the reversal of Roe.” A subsidiary of The Anschutz Corporation, Anschutz Entertainment Group, said they support the right to choose in a statement.

They also reminded critics of their commitment to covering travel expenses for people forced to receive abortions across state lines. Anschutz has repeatedly denied endorsing right-wing political groups but this isn’t the first time the company has funded their causes.

Earlier this year, the Anschutz Corporation gave $750,000 to the Senate Leadership Fund and the House Leadership Fund. Both of these are super PACS who are invested in Republicans controlling the House and the Senate.

Anschutz reportedly funded anti-LGBTQ+ groups in 2017 including the National Christian Foundation, the Alliance Defending Freedom, and the Family Research Council.