Jim Acosta is currently battling April Ryan for the title of God’s favorite journalist.



On Thursday night Acosta, CNN’s chief White House correspondent, was minding his own damn Twitter business when he tweeted about a Trump rally in Montana (yes, this bitch is still rallying. At this point, it’s a form of presidential masturbation), the Hill reports.

Justin Caporale, a former aide to first lady Melania Trump tried to play Acosta by adding a “Dear Diary ...” response tweet to Acosta’s as if to say he was crying into his diary about the noise.

Acosta then decided to hit ‘em with the “Oh yeah, bitch” (I have no idea if Acosta decided this but it feels right) and slid into Caporale’s DMs to leave his own message: “Fuck you.”

Caporale, who resigned as the first lady’s director of operations in March, being soft of spine and unable to fight his own DM battles, reached out his cousin—no idea if these two are actual cousins—Daily Caller writer, Peter J. Hasson, who logged on to Caporale’s Twitter account and screenshot Acosta’s loving message.

News of the DM spread quickly and Acosta apologized.

Acosta shouldn’t have apologized because he wasn’t wrong. He actually meant “fuck you.” He just didn’t mean for everyone to see it.