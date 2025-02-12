Clutch Your Pearls! Kelly Rowland's Birthday Photoshoot Is Very Sexy. But Is it Too Much?

February 11 may have been Kelly Rowland’s birthday, but it was her fans who got a surprise gift. The singer-actress celebrated turning 44 with a sexy ballon-filled photoshoot, and she dropped a photo dump in an Instagram post for her over 16 million followers to drool over.

That's So Random With Roy Wood Jr CC Share Subtitles Off

English Roy Wood Jr. On Why Automated Checkout Lines Are Getting On Our Last Nerve

Kelly was all smiles in the series of shots that feature her wearing a headdress made of teal balloons – as well as two printed with the number four placed in front of her breasts – and not much else. The confident wife and mom of sons Noah and Titan, who first found her way into our hearts as a teen when she was one-fourth of the girl group Destiny’s Child, just more than proved that Black really don’t crack.

Advertisement

“Well here we are, 44😉,” she tagged the post which has received nearly 700,000 likes so far.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The idea for Rowland’s pictures was inspired by a 2018 Naomi Campbell photoshoot she did with Adwoa Aboah for the Fall/Winter 2018 issue of LOVE Magazine.

Advertisement

Fans made sure to show the “Dilemma” singer plenty of birthday love in the comment section.

“Wooooow!!!!! Happy Birthday Beautiful Kelly!!❤️❤️❤️❤️ Talk about taking the cake!😍🥳🔥” wrote Keisha Epps.

Advertisement

Other celebrity friends, including Tracee Ellis Ross, Robin Thede and Tina Knowles shared their birthday wishes as well.

“Less is More at 44!!!! Go Kelly!! Happy birthday!” wrote Christina Milian.

On a recent appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Destiny’s Child alum Michelle Williams shared that even though the ladies’ careers and families have taken them in different directions, the group chat is still very active and full of love.

Advertisement

“It is pure, it’s friendship, it’s all of those things,” Williams said.

She added that while all of the ladies are active, Kelly is one of the most talkative.

Advertisement

“I don’t know Kelly now,” she said, “Kelly can talk.”