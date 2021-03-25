Civil Rights Leaders Pressure Senate Democrats Who Support the Filibuster: ‘They Are, In Effect, Supporting Racism’

Photo : David Dee Delgado ( Getty Images )

If you want to know how racist the filibuster is, just know that it called me the n-word. The filibuster just made a joke about my ability to run faster and jump higher. The filibuster just asked me how long I’ve owned a Chrysler 300 knowing good and damn well I don’t have a car.



Much like handkerchiefs before them, the intended use of the filibuster doesn’t matter now because they are mostly used as bonnets. I mean, the filibuster is mostly just used to be racist, thus stopping equal rights legislation from passing.



Well, Democratic senators who support this bullshit have been put on notice by civil rights leaders: Get rid of the filibuster and pass voting rights laws.



Wait, Democrats support the filibuster? Am I reading this correctly? In the year of our lord, Zendaya? How can this be?



Oh, wait, it turns out it’s just Tyler Perry wig Democrats, Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.).



Rev. Al Sharpton, told Politico that he and others have begun talks to hold town halls and rallies in the home states of Senators Manchin and Sinema, who are basically Republicans who are catfishing as Dems.



“The pressure that we are going to put on Sinema and Manchin is calling [the filibuster] racist and saying that they are, in effect, supporting racism,” Sharpton said. “Why would they be wedded to something that has those results? Their voters need to know that.”



Manchin is a stunt queen who lives for drama. He knows that being the flaky vote in a closely divided Senate means he must be courted, and as it stands, he’s the only Senate Democrat “not to sign on as a co-sponsor of the For the People Act — which would drastically transform nearly every aspect of the American electoral system, from campaign financing to how elections are conducted,” Politico reports.



Sharpton is putting Dems on notice that change must come now, or come election time, when you need all these Black and brown votes but haven’t made actual changes in Black or brown lives, the 2022 midterm election poll numbers may reflect that.



“Many of us, and certainly all of us in the civil rights leadership, are committed to policies and laws and causes, not to people’s political careers. We’re not into that. We want to change the country,” Sharpton told Politico. “And if there is not feasible evidence that we’re doing that, it is not in our concern to be aggressively involved.”



Sharpton wasn’t alone; Color of Change President Rashad Robinson echoed Sharpton’s sentiment, noting that Dems run the risk of shutting out groups that are instrumental in getting Black and brown folks to the polls.



“What do they expect me to say if we can’t get anything passed? Do they want me to go out and explain to people [what] the filibuster [is]?” Robinson said. “[Voters aren’t] going to want to hear about the filibuster. They’re not going to hear about bipartisanship. They’re going to hear about how you fought back in the face of the barriers that were put in the way.”

