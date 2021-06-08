Civil Rights Leaders Meet With Sen. Joe Manchin In Hopes That He’ll Be Less Racist

Photo : Michael Swensen ( Getty Images )

It’s one thing to uphold white supremacy and another to pen a whole ass op-ed as to why you won’t be voting for a bill that ensures that Black folks have access to voting.



See, white supremacy is the spoiled kid who has all the toys, and if white supremacy isn’t winning, then they just start changing the rules. Basically, white supremacy is the asshole who everyone lets score because it’s his football, and if you don’t let him score, he will take his ball and go home.



After Joe Biden’s landslide victory against white supremacy’s favorite orange blanket, states started changing voting rules to make it harder for Black folks to vote. The For the People Act was an opportunity for Biden to try and make it right, and Manchin wasn’t with it.



And West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin is a Democrat.



So now, Black folks are meeting with Republicans’ most favorite Dem to find out what the fuck is wrong with him and if there is any chance that he could stop being so racist.



From the Washington Post:



An aide to Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) took aim at Manchin for calling the shots on the “survival of this democratic experiment” from “a house boat” in a now deleted tweet; Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) called his op-ed “unsound” and “unserious”; and Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) took to CNN’s ‘New Day’ to trash him as the “new Mitch McConnell…doing the work of the Republican party by being an obstructionist.” This morning at 9 a.m., NAACP President Derrick Johnson along with other prominent Black leaders, including Rev. Al Sharpton and the heads of the National Urban League, the National Council of Negro Women, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, and the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, will meet with Manchin to discuss the issue at hand, a spokesperson for the NAACP told Power Up. “The right to vote is under attack,” Johnson said in a statement. “We must do everything we can to protect the American people’s sacred right to participate in the democratic process. Our vote is our voice, and we will not be silenced.” That’s not all: Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, leader of the Poor People’s Campaign, is planning on leading a “Moral March on Manchin” next week.

Bitch, you know you’ve fucked up when a civil rights leader is leading a whole ass march against you. I wish all of these civil rights leaders good luck, but who are we kidding; Manchin is exactly who the fuck we think he is and it rhymes with kacist.

