Screenshot: TODAY (YouTube)

Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyers said in a statement Sunday that she is ready to testify in an open hearing Thursday about her allegation that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her, CNN reports.



“Despite actual threats to her safety and her life, Dr. Ford believes it is important for Senators to hear directly from her about the sexual assault committed against her,” the statement read.

The statement also noted that Ford would testify, even though “important procedural and logistical issues remain unresolved” and that the committee does not plan to subpoena Mark Judge, who Ford said was in the room when Kavanaugh allegedly tried to remove her clothes and groped her during a party while they were both in high school.

“They have also refused to invite other witnesses who are essential for a fair hearing that arrives at the truth about the sexual assault,” the statement from Ford’s attorneys said.

Judge has denied having a memory of the night and has declined to testify.

More background from The New York Times on Ford’s upcoming testimony: