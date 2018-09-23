Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyers said in a statement Sunday that she is ready to testify in an open hearing Thursday about her allegation that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her, CNN reports.
“Despite actual threats to her safety and her life, Dr. Ford believes it is important for Senators to hear directly from her about the sexual assault committed against her,” the statement read.
The statement also noted that Ford would testify, even though “important procedural and logistical issues remain unresolved” and that the committee does not plan to subpoena Mark Judge, who Ford said was in the room when Kavanaugh allegedly tried to remove her clothes and groped her during a party while they were both in high school.
“They have also refused to invite other witnesses who are essential for a fair hearing that arrives at the truth about the sexual assault,” the statement from Ford’s attorneys said.
Judge has denied having a memory of the night and has declined to testify.
More background from The New York Times on Ford’s upcoming testimony:
A few sticking points between the two sides remain, according to people familiar with the talks. One is who will testify first, Dr. Ford or Judge Kavanaugh. Republicans have rejected the idea that the judge would appear first. But perhaps the biggest sticking point is whether senators on the Judiciary Committee will question Dr. Ford themselves, or use an outside lawyer or a committee aide, most likely a woman.
All the Republicans on the panel are men. In a midterm election season where Republicans are already struggling to connect with female voters, party leaders desperately want to avoid images of an all-male panel ganging up on a woman who says she experienced a sexual assault. There are four women on the Judiciary Committee, but all are Democrats.
Lawyers for Dr. Ford have strongly opposed having an outside questioner, arguing that it could give the hearing a prosecutorial tone. And Senate Democrats have indicated that, no matter whom Republicans choose to question Dr. Ford, when she is questioned by Democrats, senators will be doing the talking.