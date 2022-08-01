Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Jim Murphy resigned Friday after 25 years on the job. According to his resignation letter that was obtained by CWB Chicago, he explained that Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx is “more concerned with political narratives and agendas than with victims and prosecuting violent crime.” Murphy also said that he has “zero confidence” in leadership:

“I wish I could stay. I would love to continue to fight for the victims of crime and to continue to stand with each of you, especially in the face of the overwhelming crime that is crippling our communities. However, I can no longer work for this Administration. I have zero confidence in their leadership. I am going to look elsewhere for opportunities to make a difference. In addition to saying goodbye to all of you, I wanted to explain some of my reasons for leaving. This Administration routinely claims that they have shifted their focus from prosecuting low level crimes so that they can focus their resources on fighting violent crime and drivers of violence. This is simply not true. If this Administration was truly concerned with effectively fighting violent crime, then they would fully staff those courtrooms and Units.”

In addition to high turnover and lack of support during Covid, Murphy also cited backlash from the Jussie Smollett hate-crime case as a reason for leaving. Murphy was placed on leave last year after telling a court that 13-year-old Adam Toledo was holding a gun when he was killed by law enforcement.

However, body camera footage showed Toledo dropped a gun and was raising his hands when he was shot to death by Police Officer Eric Stillman. At the end of the letter, Murphy insisted that he is proud of the work he’s accomplished: “It has been the honor of a lifetime to have served the people of the State of Illinois alongside each of you. Keep fighting the good fight.”