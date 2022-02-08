Not every movie has to be a life-changing, award-winning experience. Sometimes, you just want something fun your family can watch together. With that in mind, Disney+ has released the first trailer for the new movie, Cheaper by the Dozen, starring our girl Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff.



Premiering Friday, March 18, the film follows blended family the Bakers, “as they navigate a hectic home life while simultaneously managing their family business,” per a press release provided to The Root. Along for the ride is comedian Ron Funches, as well as a cast of young actors with a high quotient of cuteness playing their kids.

Quick question: How many films are in the Cheaper by the Dozen franchise? If you answered 3, you’re wrong. This is actually the fifth film based on this story.

Back in 1950, the original movie was released, followed by a sequel in 1952. Then came two more over-the-top comedies with Steve Martin in 2003 and 2005. Now, we’re on the fifth one, and the first to have one of the parents be Black.



Throughout all these adaptations the basic premise of two parents with multiple children getting married and blending their lives into one giant family has never changed. The trailer hits all the expected beats, with the exhausted parents barely making it through their hectic morning routine, shocked neighbors, misbehaving kids destroying the house, and of course, embarrassed teenagers.

While we’re sure the film includes the obligatory, “I hate sharing this house, you’re not my real parent” scene, because they all do, the clip is all smiles and laughs. All that’s missing is a big dance number…oh wait, there’s one of those too! And while no one is claiming this film is a groundbreaking masterpiece, Gabrielle Union makes every character and story more interesting with her presence.

If you have kids in your life, you end up watching a lot of really bad movies, so if you get one that actually makes you laugh, just relax and be thankful for the reprieve.

If Cheaper by the Dozen isn’t your cup of tea, Union is set to produce and star in the upcoming Netflix rom-com The Perfect Find, which co-stars Gina Torres, Keith Powers, La La Anthony, Aisha Hinds and Janet Hubert.

Cheaper by the Dozen premieres Friday, March 18 on Disney+.