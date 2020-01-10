Charles Barkley Gifts HBCU Miles College With $1 Million

Photo : Lisa Lake ( Getty Images for Julius Erving Golf Classic (a PGD Global Production )

Charles Barkley definitely understands the value of our nation’s historically black colleges and universities—so much so that he has reportedly made it his personal mission to give them money whenever possible.

USA Today reports that the former NBA All-Star and USA “Dream Team” member, who previously donated $1 million each to Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College and Alabama A&M, on Wednesday gave $1 million to Miles College, an HBCU located in his home state of Alabama.

Bobbie Knight, who became the college’s first woman president last July, told USA Today that Barkley’s donation “helps lay the foundation” for a $100 million fundraising campaign for the school.

When Knight became president, Barkley made it a goal to ensure the school had financial resources during her tenure.

“I’ve gotten to know Bobbie Knight over the last year and it was something I really wanted to do,” Barkley told USA Today. “To have a female president is a big deal. I want to help Bobbie be as successful as she can be.”

His questionable basketball opinions and antics on NBA on TNT aside, it would appear that Barkley is really about that action when it comes to supporting the education of young black people, and we are all the way here for it.