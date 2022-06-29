Media personality Charlamagne Tha God is looking to inspire and promote Black voices in the podcast world. To make his plan a reality, he’s partnering with iHeartMedia for the first ever Black Effect Podcast Festival.



Per a press released provided to The Root, the event takes place Sunday, Aug. 28 at the Avant Gardner, Brooklyn Mirage, and will be hosted by comedian Lil Duval and Power 105.1 personality Nyla Symone. The festival will feature live tapings and panels for aspiring podcasters.

“The Black Effect Podcast Network was created to amplify Black voices for new and established content creators and storytellers, giving them a space to showcase their creative vision in the ever-growing podcast game,” Charlamagne said in a statement. “I’m excited to celebrate the first-ever Black Effect Podcast Festival, where talented Black creators and aspiring podcasters will come together for a day to uplift and inspire one another. This festival is for the culture and is one of many events the network will host for the Black community.”

If there’s a variety of topics and personalities involved this could be a very cool event. While podcasts provide a chance for anyone to share their voice on literally any topic, the idea of starting one can be intimidating. Giving Black creators an event where they can feel comfortable getting advice and asking important questions is a great idea.

Black Effect shows like The 85 South Show, All The Smoke, We Talk Back, Reasonably Shady, Black Tech Green Money, WHOREible Decisions and The Trap Nerds Podcast are all set for live tapings at the festival. In addition to the Women in Podcasting panel, Charlamagne and Dollie S. Bishop, President of Production and Creative Development for the Black Effect Podcast Network will lead the Business of Podcasting panel.

Tickets for the Black Effect Podcast Festival are available beginning Wednesday, July 6 at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.