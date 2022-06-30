As Black Music Month wraps up and with new celebrations on the way, Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. is giving guests one last chance to enjoy its “The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure” exhibit. The interactive tour through the jazz club from the Pixar film Soul is set to close Monday, July 4.

Per a press release provided to The Root, the exhibit is part of the resort’s “Celebrate Soulfully” event, which highlights the “experiences that honor Black heritage and culture through music, food, and art.” “The Soul of Jazz” features musician Joe Gardner guiding visitors on a musical tour of the U.S.

Full disclosure: I’m a big Disney fan, so I can tell you from personal experience that the resort does these storytelling attractions really well. Even with the music stuck in your head for the rest of the day, it usually makes for a nice family experience.

In addition to “The Soul of Jazz” exhibit, Downtown Disney will also have Black-owned food trucks—including Bred’s Nashville Hot Chicken and Happy Ice—near the Downtown Disney LIVE! Stage, starting every night at 3 p.m. And because at Disneyland, everything exits into a shop, you can also check out Post 21, offering “a curated collection of merchandise from Black-owned businesses.”

It’s important to note that there’s no admission fee into Downtown Disney. You can just find a shady spot, relax and listen to the live music. Obviously, you have to pay for parking and food, but there are no tickets required.

If you loved Soul and happen to be in the southern California area over the holiday weekend, this is a really cool family activity that won’t necessarily wipe out your bank account. And if you’re at Downtown Disney at the right time, you can enjoy the 4th of July fireworks without paying hundreds of dollars to get into Disneyland.