In an incident that shocked communities Friday, Michael Comeau, a school principal and recipient of the prestigious Milken award for educators, thought it was a good idea to get belligerently drunk, hit up the strip club, then refuse to pay…all while on a school field trip.

Comeau, 47, was one of several chaperones that traveled from Holy Family Catholic school in Port Allen, Louisiana to Washington D.C. to explore the nation’s capital, when apparently he decided to do some secret exploration of his own. He went to a strip club just a short walk from The White House, but his plans were foiled when he got disorderly, refusing to pay his tab at Archibald’s Gentlemen’s Club. According to the arrest report obtained by The Advocate, officers received a 2:20 a.m. complaint of “an intoxicated man refusing to pay his bill.” Comeau was found standing in a roadway and refused to move even after being asked multiple times.



According to Dan Borne, spokesman for the Diocese of Baton Rouge, students were in their hotel rooms and safely with other chaperones when Comeau was on his little excursion that led to his arrest. At least they weren’t waiting outside on the school bus.



Comeau’s fall from grace comes as a particular shock as he was previously named one of 20 outstanding teachers honored by USA Today and received the prestigious Milken award, including a $25,000 stipend. The Milken award was given to Comeau for his work in closing the achievement gap for academically struggling students.



Perhaps a warning sign of something being ‘off’ could be found in one of Comeau’s previous school scandals. According to The Advocate, while Comeau worked at Greenbrier Elementary, he allegedly mishandled $120,000 in Hurricane Katrina recovery donations. The funds were meant for instructional purposes, but Comeau resigned in 2006 after an auditor determined the money went mostly to other uses. There’s been no word on if he cashed the money into all single dollar bills. The Advocate notes, “It is unclear whether the Diocese knew of Comeau’s history at Greenbrier when he was hired.” Still, the Diocese has been accused of knowingly hiring people who’ve done much worse.



Comeau was arrested for public intoxication and possession of an open container of alcohol. According to an official statement from the Diocese, he gave letter of resignation, bringing an end to his five-year service as principal:

“The Diocese of Baton Rouge confirmed today that Michael Comeau, principal at Holy Family School in Port Allen, was arrested on May 30 while on a school sponsored trip to Washington, DC. The incident occurred when the students on the trip were in their hotel rooms for the evening under the supervision of other chaperones. Mr. Comeau had been principal of Holy Family School for five years and prior to that time had served in public education in the surrounding area. Mr. Comeau has submitted his resignation as principal and an interim principal will be appointed.”

The Advocate states Comeau also resigned as a reserve officer at the Brusly Police Department, according to Chief Jonathan Lefeaux. Lefeaux said Comeau had spent the past six months on the force.

Holy Family School was founded in 1949 and serves pre-K to middle school students. Calls from The Advocate to the school went unanswered Friday.

