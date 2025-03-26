Cardi B's Daughter Did What To Her 60k Birkin Bag?!

It’s got to be frustrating when a child takes a pen and draws on their parent’s walls, but at least it can be scrubbed off or covered up with some paint. Now how about when a child decides to draw on a 60k Hermés Birkin Bag... cause that’s what Cardi B’s daughter, Kulture, did.

With something that nice and that expensive, most of us would lose our minds, right? But Cardi B is not like us. The rapper has an insane collection of Birkin Bags that she once showed on her Instagram story. She pretty much has the store in her closet. In fact, the rapper has bags in various shapes, sizes, and colors. So maybe that’s what helped the mother keep her cool—to an extent.

Going onto her Instagram story, she uploaded a video zooming into the bag, showing the black heart graffiti and repeating “Look what my daughter did to my purse.” The repetition was probably a form of emotional regulation, because whew... that was not just any purse. The rapper stressed the fact that she had just paid $60,000 for the purse and then let out a sigh.

But we all know that Cardi B loves her kids. I mean, do we remember when she showed the internet the lunchbox she packs for her daughter Kulture? She practically had users on X begging her to make lunchboxes for them too. So maybe, Kulture drawing a love heart on her purse was her daughter’s way of giving momma Cardi B some love too. But we are sure Cardi would love all that affection to go in a card next time?

Either way, not all hope is lost for the bag as Hermés does offer a repair and maintenance service for all their items, but at a cost of course.