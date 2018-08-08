Photo: Rich Fury (Getty Images)

Cardi B fans rejoice! The new mom has announced her first performance after giving birth to her daughter Kulture, and it will be at the Mala Luna Festival in San Antonio, Texas, this October.

Cardi gave birth on July 11, and two weeks later, she announced that she was withdrawing from the Bruno Mars’ tour, which was scheduled to begin in September.

On July 26, she posted on Instagram that she had “underestimated this whole mommy thing” and that six weeks was not enough time for her to “recover mentally and physically” after giving birth. Of course, everyone was understanding, even if her fans were left wondering when they would eventually get to see their fave.

Well, apparently Cardi isn’t taking that much time off. The Mala Luna Festival takes place Oct. 27-28. Along with Cardi, Nicky Jam and Tyler, the Creator will also headline. Featured performers will include Lil Pump, Becky G, and Rich the Kid.

This schedule gives Cardi just shy of 16 weeks to adjust after giving birth and becoming a new mommy, and little Kulture will be almost 4 months old.

Of course, we will leave room for the new mom to change her mind again—and if she does, we won’t hold it against her.