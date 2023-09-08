Cardi B Speaks On Finding Love in the Club

They say opposites attract. And in the case of Cardi B and Offset, that attraction can produce a beautiful family.

On a September 8 episode of SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up, the GRAMMY award-winning rapper, who was promoting “Bongos,” her new collab with Megan Thee Stallion, took some time to talk about her relationship with husband Offset, which she described as “yin and yang.”

Advertisement

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper told host Nicole Ryan that she first met Migos in a club. And although their song, “Versace” made her an instant fan, she had no idea she would end up locking it down with one of the group’s members.



Advertisement Advertisement

“Never. Never. Never, never, never, never would’ve thought that,” Cardi responded when Ryan asked if she ever thought she’d marry one of them.

Although a girl from NYC never saw herself with a dude from Georgia, Cardi says it’s their differences that keep the romance alive.

Advertisement

“Like, we do be needing that fire. I mean, we’re two different people, like we’re very, very like different from each other, but I think that’s what make us - “That’s what make us work,” she said

And despite their differences, Cardi says the two share a love of their children – daughter Kulture and son Wave – and their careers, adding that the she and Offset are each other’s number one fans.

Advertisement

“One thing that we like both love, we both love family. That’s one thing, and we both love what we do, like we both, we are each other’s support system. I know that he backs me up a hundred percent, and I back him up a hundred percent. I don’t care,” she said.

Back in June Cardi told Extra that although she hates the attention that comes along with taking the kids out, spending time at home with her family is one of her favorite things. But don’t get it twisted, when they go out, they go out in style, like a recent VIP family trip to Disneyland to celebrate Wave’s second birthday.