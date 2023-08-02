Cardi B’s Thrown Microphone Is Being Auctioned Off for How Much?!

The things people will do to be close to a celebrity.

We’ve all seen the video by now of Cardi B throwing a microphone at a fan during her July 29th performance at Drai’s Nightclub in Las Vegas. After a fan threw a drink at her, Cardi returned the favor and launched the mic into the crowd.

Since then, the woman who was allegedly standing next to the drink thrower went to Las Vegas police and claimed that she was hit by the mic as well, making a Cardi By a suspect in a battery.

But in even crazier news, the weapon that was used to mic-check the mystery fan is now for sale. According to TMZ, the microphone belonged to The Wave in Sin City, an audio production company based out of Las Vegas, the provides audio support to multiple establishments in the area.

The owner of the company, Scott Fisher, says it was a simple task to track down the mic and that it still works.

If you’re looking to inquire about the audio device, it’s currently being listed on eBay for more than $92,200. Yes, you read that correctly. An item that originally cost $1,000 and started at a bid for $500 currently costs more than most people’s yearly salary.

Don’t worry, Fisher won’t be keeping the proceeds himself. He told TMZ that he plans to split the money between the two charities: the Wounded Warrior Project and Friendship Circle Las Vegas.

Despite the good cause, I’ll never understand people willing to spend this much money on an item that a celebrity touched. I don’t care if God himself touched that mic, there’s no way I’m paying $100 for it let alone $92,200.