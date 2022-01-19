On Jan. 9, a horrific fire swept an apartment complex in the Bronx, while taking the lives of 17 people, including eight children. Many more people were also sent to the hospital.

Advertisement

The fire was caused by a malfunctioning space heater inside an apartment on the third floor of the 19-story Twin Parks NorthWest high rise, according to the New York Times.



Bronx native, Cardi B is stepping up to help the families of the victims by paying for the funeral costs, according to CNN.



The state of New York also announced that it would grant $2 million to a fund for the Bronx fire victims. It will also provide the tenants of the apartment with personal property replacement, relocation, case management services and rental assistance, according to a press release from Governor Kathy Hochul’s office.

More details on Cardi B’s contribution from CNN:

Cardi B, who is a Bronx native, said in a statement to CNN that “I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still.” “So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help,” she said. “I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal. I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy.” According to her rep, the artist partnered up with The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City to make sure that the families of all the victims would be included in her donation and “that the final wishes for their loved ones were met.”

A mass funeral was held on the morning of Jan. 17 at the Islamic Cultural Center in the Bronx, according to CNN.