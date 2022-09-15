On Thursday, rapper Cardi B pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment stemming from a fight at a New York strip club in 2018.

Per The Guardian, the alleged incident took place at Angels Strip Club in Queens, back in August 2018. Two bartenders working at the club alleged that Cardi had ordered her associates to attack them with champagne bottles and chairs stemming from suspicions that one of them had allegedly slept with her husband, Offset.

However, on Thursday and in an attempt to avoid jail time, the “WAP” rapper accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to 15 days of community service and a three-year full order of protection for the two victims involved plus court fees.

In a statement made after her ruling, Cardi said:

“ Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions. As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don’t define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I’m looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most—the music and my fans.”

Added Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, “No one is above the law. In pleading guilty today, Ms. Belcalis Almanzar and two co-defendants have accepted responsibility for their actions. This Office is satisfied with the resolution, which includes appropriate community service.”