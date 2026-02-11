Black Democrat Grills ICE Director on His Faith in God During Hearing — Here’s What Happened Next

The director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) finally testified before Congress as concerns over the Trump administration’s mass deportation effort continue to reek havoc. But while the Tuesday (Feb. 10) hearing was meant to focus on accountability, one New Jersey representative took things to a shocking turn.

During the House Homeland Security Committee hearing, N.J. Rep. LaMonica McIver questioned Todd Lyons, the Director of ICE, on ICE-involved shootings — at least four of which turned fatal. We previously told you, President Donald Trump announced serious recalibrations following Alex Pretti’s murder by two agents, but many ICE officials have yet to speak publicly after the tragedy.

Things quickly grew tense when McIver brought up Director Lyons’ religion and whether it dictates his approach to his job. “Do you consider yourself a religious man?” She asked Lyons, who responded “yes.”

McIver then followed up the question with another. “How do you think Judgment Day will work for you with so much blood on your hands?”

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) — run by Kristi Noem– and the rest of Trump’s cabinet have largely skated accountability concerning the shootings of both Pretti and Renee Good in January. According to Huff Post, agents involved in both deaths have been placed on administrative leave. Still, Noem, Director Lyons and other top DHS officials remain in their positions.

Lyons responded to Rep. McIver’s callout saying, “I’m not going to entertain that question.” She hit back, “Of course not. Do you think you’re going to Hell?” That last remark triggered committee chairman Andrew Garbarino, who interrupted her to speak about the rules of decorum.

“All you guys are always talking about religion here, and the Bible,” McIver said. The New Jersey representative is one of many Democrats calling for the abolishment of ICE, which was only founded in 2003.

She wouldn’t let up on Lyons, who largely remained in his chair with a pokerface stare. “How many government agencies, Mr. Lyons, are you aware of that routinely kill American citizens and still get funding?”

The Trump administration promised a more strategic and less violent immigration operation in Minnesota after the killing of two Americans. Still, the recent arrests of two journalists and Americans’ growing disapproval of ICE suggests more folks are unhappy about the president’s handle on immigration.

McIver has been one of the largest in her state fighting against Trump’s proclaimed immigration mandate, which has made her a target for the administration. Last year, she was indicted on federal charges connected to an incident at Newark’s Delaney Hall immigration detention facility. If convicted, McIver can face up to 17 years in prison.