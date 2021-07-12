Cardi B. and Offset Celebrated Daughter Kulture's 3rd Birthday With a Party Fit for a Princess

Kulture Kiari Cephus and Cardi B attend Teyana Taylor’s “The Album” Listening Party on June 17, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo : Rich Fury for Def Jam Recordings ( Getty Images )

I don’t remember my third birthday. I’m sure it was fine.



I also don’t remember what I ate for dinner three days ago, so there’s that, too.

Anyways, I’m pretty sure I would remember my third birthday if my party was as lavish as the one Cardi B and Offset threw for their firstborn, daughter Kulture.

Per People, the feisty and fabulous three-year-old received the princess treatment in honor of her special day. Donned in a pink poofy gown ( just like her Momma) and a tiara, the fairytale-themed party boasted all the things, including a balloon tunnel, an outdoor petting zoo, a pair of Disney princesses (namely Tiana from The Princess and the Frog and Belle from Beauty and the Beast), a towering birthday cake, a ball pit, and bowling lanes.

The extravagance wasn’t just limited to the party, though. In since-deleted videos posted to Cardi’s Instagram stories, soon-to-be big sister Kulture was gifted a Richard Mille watch from her dad while mom instead opted for a Eliantte charm necklace complete with a diamond encrusted Minnie Mouse, a pink purse medallion, Chanel “C’s,” a pink heart, and apropos “K.”

“Forever my little baby, my Cancer queen,” Cardi B captioned a post online of a then one-month old Kulture Kiari. Proud Papa Offset also penned a sweet message for his baby girl, captioning an Instagram post:

“Happy Birthday @kulturekiari. My baby girl turning Big 3 omg too fast. You have so much character and joy about yourself. We always have a ball and you love your daddy and daddy loves you too.”

Of course, folks can’t let parents just celebrate their kids the way they want to. After Cardi tweeted out “Listen imma live my childhood dreams thru my kids,” midday on Sunday, people online began to question why she felt the need to spend so much on her child and why she’d admit something like that.

“Cardi honey….You openly said this? Proudly? Loudly? Yikes,” one user wrote. To which Cardi responded, “Yes why not ? Princess parties, unlimited toys, vacations and Pools my kid loves the pool and I went to the pool like 5 times in my childhood. Different flavor cereal not just Raisin Bran.”



