As it turns out, conditions for incarcerated individuals do matter to politicians, but only when it comes to the melanin deficient among them. Oh, and it helps to have taken part in the January 6th coup d’etat attempt on the U.S. Capitol.

According to The Huffington Post, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is whining her ass off (in no unusual form) about the racism within the criminal justice system. Yes, you read that right. No, she is not referring to the prison industrial complex or the mass criminalization suffered by Black American families for the last few hundred years.

What Karen, excuse me, Marjorie is seemingly communicating, is that the riot defendants, who are by majority, white, are being discriminated against because of their race.

“They were isolated in a separate wing of the jail, where they are abused, where they are ridiculed, where they are mocked because of their political beliefs and because of January 6, and because of the color of their skin,” she stated at a news conference this week. “So there is a two-tiered justice system, and these are the things that need to end.”

The some 40 rioters are being held at the District of Columbia jail as they await trial, a facility who’s inmate conditions have been reported time and over again by activists and local officials. The reporting had however fallen upon deaf ears up until now, as Trump supporters and other cult like groups began making complaints.

Marjorie Taylor also claims that the inmates are being told by public defenders, (none of which have been identified) to publicly denounce Trump, and force fed critical race theory.

“They’re being represented by public defenders that call them white supremacists, tell them they have to denounce President Trump, tell them they have to denounce their political views, want them to watch videos and read books that basically is critical race theory training, in order for them to have this public defender represent them,” she said.

The far right rep has additionally issued a report, “Unusually Cruel: An Eyewitness Report From Inside The DC Jail,” focusing mainly on the books made available to inmates. And if the title sounds familiar, that’s because it’s been lifted from one of the texts in question, “Unusually Cruel: Prisons, Punishment, and the Real American Exceptionalism” by Marc Morjé Howard.

Other book such as “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson and “Slavery By Another Name” by Douglas A. Blackmon are among the suggested materials admittedly recommended by defense attorney H. Heather Shaner.

While these texts and others have popped up on reading lists from inclusivity and diversity trainings to bible school curriculums, most conservatives continue to fight the bad fight against critical race theory teachings. It would appear that the war on truth rages on in this country and beyond.