Photo: Pete Marovich (Getty Images)

Candace Owens is unremarkable.



In fact, she’s known for being the fourth-most famous black woman who supports President Trump.

As it stands, that list includes such mega famous stars as:

1. Diamond

2. Silk

3. Omarosa Manigault Foster Johnson Livingstone Williams Sonoma

and then....

4. Candace Owens

If Candace Owens was wearing an “I’m Candace Owens” T-shirt outside the Times Square station during rush hour at most someone might say, “I think that was the woman with Kanye when he went full MAGA-hat.”

And that person, that lone person, would be right. According to her Wiki page, she’s an “American conservative commentator and political activist.” Owens, the black, black less famous Ann Coulter, makes a living as the low-IQ, pet negro who spends most of her time trolling black people between pursuing a dual career in shucking and jiving. She’s basically a dumb Stacey Dash.

For some reason, I don’t know if was for clout, tweets, mentions or just normal conservative trolling purposes, Owens decided on this day of our Lord and Savior, that today was the day that she was coming for God’s favorite representative from U.S. House of Representatives from New York’s 14th District, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka breaker of chains, reader of fuckbois, destroyer of oppressive systems and the first of her name.

The issue wasn’t that Ocasio-Cortez couldn’t afford to have an apartment in Washington, D.C., it was that she also needed one in New York. While she works on Capitol Hill, she doesn’t live there full-time as she needs to be around her constituents as well, which is what Ocasio-Cortez was referencing when she mentioned the cost of rent and affording to live in both places. But, I guess according to Owens, Ocasio-Cortez should have been saving all of her coins from bartending since she knew this day was coming. None of it really matters as it didn’t take long for one Twitter-user, Nathan Bernard, to come and collect Owens’ things.

While The Root was not able to independently verify claims that Owens did, in fact, live rent free and then sued her landlord claiming “toxic mold sickness” Nathan Bernard did provide links to both Owens’ alleged lawsuit and the landlord’s counter suit.



Based on these findings, I can say that it reads as if Owens lived in the $3,500 apartment rent-free until she found mold and then sued her landlord, but I must also add allegedly, which is the writing equivalent to yelling “shields” after someone belches so as to not get the burp touch.

Nevertheless, Owens mentions are in shambles and Ocasio-Cortez didn’t even have to lift one Twitter finger.