Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert Photo : Matt McClain ( Getty Images )

Rep. Louie Gohmert, who can only be described as a Texas-sized asshole who has famously refused to wear a mask, has tested positive for the coronavirus.



According to Politico, Gohmert was supposed to fly to Texas on Wednesday with his homie President Quakenhaus von Shitbag, but during a prescreen at the White House, life came at Gohmert fast.



The eighth-term Texas Republican was using the president’s excuse for why he was refusing to wear a mask, telling CNN last month that he was not wearing a mask because he was being tested regularly for the coronavirus.



“If I get it,” he told CNN in June, “you’ll never see me without a mask.”



“Reps. Mario Diaz Balart (R-Fla.), Neal Dunn (R-Fla.), Morgan Griffith (R-Va.), Mike Kelly (R-Pa.), Ben McAdams (D-Utah) and Tom Rice (R-S.C.) have tested positive for the virus, along with Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.),” Politico reports.



Gohmert attended the House Judiciary Committee hearing with Attorney General William Barr in person Tuesday, so who knows how this will all play out.



Politico does note that footage showed Gohmert and Barr walking close together and neither was wearing a mask.



Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec told Politico that Barr will be tested for coronavirus on Wednesday.



At one point during the hearing, Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) scolded several Republicans who weren’t wearing their masks.



“I would remind Mr. Jordan, Mr. Biggs and Mr. Johnson to stop violating the rules of the committee,” Nadler said, referring to Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs and Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson, three GOP lawmakers. “To stop violating the safety of the members of the committee. To stop holding themselves out as not caring by refusing to wear their masks.”



“Is it permissible to drink a sip of coffee?” one of the members asked.



“It is not permissible,” replied Nadler.

He also called Jim Jordan a piece of shit and threatened to punch him in his jacketless face.

Fine, Nadler didn’t say this but he probably thought it.