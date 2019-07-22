Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

Oh shit, who knew that the itis was a real thing? I mean, of course, the black community has been arguing for centuries that falling asleep after a big meal is a medically induced happening, but it apparently has a real medical sounding name.

“Postprandial somnolence (colloquially known as the itis, food coma, after dinner dip, or postprandial sleep) is a normal state of drowsiness or lassitude following a meal,” the medical world’s top journal, Wikipedia notes.

Well because The Root staff doesn’t eat cream chipped beef, or unseasoned food, we can’t unequivocally nor medically say that the itis is what is causing Wilbur Ross, Trump’s Commerce secretary, to to fall asleep, but it sure sounds like it.

According to a scathing report in Politico, Ross has become a non-motherfucking factor, as he can’t stay awake in meetings and, as such, they don’t even really want him around.

“Because he tends to fall asleep in meetings, they try not to put him in a position where that could happen, so they’re very careful and conscious about how they schedule certain meetings,” a former outside adviser told Politico.

“There’s a small window where he’s able to focus and pay attention and not fall asleep.”

Politico notes that the Commerce Department is in full meltdown as the 81-year-old Commerce secretary has lost favor with Trump, who wants to be the only person falling asleep in meetings.

Ross has reportedly been meeting with the president, trying to fight for his job and in turn has abandoned his post.

From Politico:

He’s hardly the only top Trump official to seek the president’s approval. But department insiders say they’ve rarely seen Commerce so rudderless — and they say Ross’s penchant for managing upward at the expense of his staff is leading to what one plugged-in observer described as “a disaster over there.” “With our ongoing trade wars and the census looming, Commerce needs functional leadership in order to be effective, and right now they just don’t have it,” said Theo LeCompte, a former top Commerce official in the Obama administration who speaks often with former colleagues. One common complaint: Ross, a successful investor before Trump tapped him for his current job, isn’t frequently seen in the building talking to employees or rallying them to do good work. “He’s sort of seen as kind of irrelevant. The morale is very low there because there’s not a lot of confidence in the secretary,” said a former outside adviser to Commerce who is still in touch with many employees inside the department. “He’s not respected in the building.”

A spokesperson for the Commerce Department told the Hill that Ross is a tireless worker who gives his all to advance the president’s agenda.

“This article bears no relationship to reality. It seems to reflect the view of former officials who have since left the department,” the spokesperson said.

“Secretary Ross is a tireless worker who is the sole decision maker at the Department. He routinely works twelve hour days and travels often, with visits to seven countries and eight states in the last three months to advance the President’s agenda.”

Well, clearly, mac and cheese with raisins and carrots (or whatever foolishness white people add to this holy dish) can cause some form of sleep-induced paralysis as here is Ross appearing to fall asleep during a Trump speech.