Cam Newton is definitely unique.

Everyone’s got their quirks. Some of us ask for our eggs on a separate plate so that our syrup doesn’t touch. Some of us are mortified at the sight of a hat on the bed. šœm ØF ü$ +åLk lĮKÊ ThĪŠ.

As it turns out, those of us who talk like Mork’s inner monologue also tend to find some interesting ways to test their resolve.

During an interview on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” The Carolina Panthers Quarterback announced his No Smash March after discussing his YouTube channel, his love of McDonald’s Filet o’ Fish, and his brief foray into veganism.

Every month,” Newton told Corden, “I’ve really…tried to challenge myself.”

Newton announced that he gave up gambling in January. He went Vegan in February. For March? “I hope this is an adult crowd,” Newton said to Corden, “and it looks like it is,”

“No climax,” the former MVP told the audience.

“I’m going through a transition right now,” Newton told Corden and David Boreanaz.

“You should’ve at least done it in February,” Boreanaz told Newton. “You’ve got 28 days in February.”

Newton explained, after shoulder surgery he went looking for ways to challenge himself mentally while limited by the recovery process.

“It makes my mind stronger,” Newton told . “I feel like if I go back and I say I did those things, I’m mentally stronger.”

“I’m drafting you first round,” said Boreanaz, impressed by the giddy QB’s resolve. “I am definitely drafting you first round.”

