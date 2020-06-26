Call Sen. Tom Cotton 'White Butter' Because He's on a Racist Roll

Photo : Tom Brenner ( Getty Images )

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) literally can’t stop being racist. If Tom Cotton were captured by a group of vigilante African Americans and had to talk for two minutes without being racist or he would die, Tom Cotton would ask for a phone so he could call his loved ones and tell them he loves them because even Tom Cotton knows that he couldn’t do it.



Cotton recently caused an uprising at the old Gray Lady when he wrote an op-ed for the New York Times in which he called for the “military to intervene in cities where protests had erupted against police brutality. Critics decried the senator’s suggestion that U.S. troops should be used against American citizens, many of them B lack, ” the Washington Post reports. And the Times nearly fell apart trying to figure out who and why this bullshit was published.

The entire B lack staff at the Times was trying to figure out, “Whose mans is this?”

Well on Thursday, Tom Cotton, whose name just feels racist, was back at it again, arguing that the District of Columbia does not deserve to be a state, asserting that while Wyoming has a smaller population, it has a greater right because it’s a “well-rounded working-class state.”

And he wasn’t done there. Just a day before the House votes on whether or not to create a 51st state–because as it stands D.C. pays taxes but has no representation in Congress. It has a House delegate and a couple of shadow senators, which basically means that D.C. is America’s play cousin–Cotton basically noted that D.C.’s push to get out of work release and become a full citizen was just a power grab by Democrats.

From the Post:

In a speech on the Senate floor, he dismissed the District as a city with little to offer other than lobbyists and federal workers. He made no mention of other defining aspects of the city, including its African American history, drawing outrage on social media and rebuke by some Democrats. “Yes, Wyoming is smaller than Washington by population, but it has three times as many workers in mining, logging and construction, and 10 times as many workers in manufacturing,” Cotton said. “In other words, Wyoming is a well-rounded working-class state.”

Bo Shuff, executive director of DC Vote, explained to the Post that Cotton doesn’t know WTF he’s talking about.

“Forty-nine out of the 50 states were smaller than the District of Columbia when they were admitted to the union,” he said. “As a country we are a variety of all kinds of things, but the one thing we are all is represented in our democracy and participants—except D.C.,” he said.

Oh, and don’t think that Cotton missed his opportunity to bash the Black Lives Matter movement, current Black Mayor Muriel Bowser and former Mayor Marion Barry.

“Would you trust Mayor Bowser to keep Washington safe if she were given the powers of a governor? Would you trust Marion Barry?” Cotton said adding that D.C. was fighting for statehood while “mob violence” was running rampant in the streets and near the White House

The House votes on D.C. statehood Friday and is expected to pass the “Democratic-majority chamber for the first time in history,” but Mitch-ass nigga Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has already vowed not to bring it to a vote.

“Continuing to deny Washington, D.C. a vote in Congress means denying full representation to the Black and brown voters who are a majority in our nation’s capital,” tweeted Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), the Post notes. “To end this disenfranchisement, we need #DCStatehood now.”