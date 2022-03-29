California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation in 2020 creating the California Reparations Task Force. It was the first task force of its kind in the country to move forward with a plan to study the institution of slavery and share with the public what they find.

They are now at a crossroads where members have been debating on which Black Americans should be eligible for compensation for the enslavement of Black people and the continued systemic racism that Black Americans experience to this day, according to the Associated Press.

Last month, Democrats in the House of Representatives thought they had enough votes to pass legislation that would authorize a commission on reparations for African-Americans.

Some members of the task force think compensation should be divvied out to descendants of enslaved people while others will argue that all Black people in the United States deserve compensation, regardless of ancestry because they all suffer from systemic racism.

Eligibility could be voted on during today’s task force meeting.

From the Associated Press:

The committee is not even a year into its two-year process and there is no compensation plan of any kind on the table. But there is broad agreement among advocates of the need for multi-faceted remedies for related yet separate harms, such as slavery, Jim Crow laws, mass incarceration and redevelopment that resulted in displacement of Black communities. Compensation could include free college, assistance buying homes and launching businesses, and grants to churches and community organizations, advocates say. Yet, the eligibility question has dogged the group since its inaugural meeting in June, when viewers called in pleading with the nine-member group to devise targeted proposals and cash payments to make whole the descendants of people enslaved in the U.S.

The chair committee, Kamilah Moore, favors reparations eligibility based on lineage, arguing that it has the best chance of making it through the conservative U.S. Supreme Court, according to the Associated Press.

Moore argues that if people are eligible for reparations based solely on race then it could have a negative effect on other states looking to create their own legislation on reparations.

Shirley Weber, the California Secretary of State, thinks the task force should prioritize descendants of enslaved Africans and says that giving compensation to Black immigrants or slaves from other countries would not leave enough money for descendants from the U.S.

A report is due in June and a proposal on reparations is expected in July 2023 for the Legislature to determine turning the legislation into law, according to the Associated Press.