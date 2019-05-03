Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

The president of the United States, or as he’s called in Russia, “Putin’s bitch,” refuses to show us those tax returns, claiming that he would if he could (he can) but he can’t because he’s being audited (he can still release his tax returns) because he has something to hide.

Congress wants to know if Trump’s refusal to release his taxes is because he’s received Russian funds or has invested in Russian property. What’s more likely is that the president, who has long touted himself to be a billionaire businessman, isn’t really balling like he claims.

Basically, the president doesn’t want America to know that he’s hollering at the washed-up pole dancer from the passenger side of his best friend’s ride, and now California is tired of it.

On Thursday, the California Senate approved a bill that would require all presidential candidates—including Trump—to release five years of income tax returns.

According to The Associated Press, the measure was approved 27-10. California will be one on the first states to hold a presidential primary in 2020.

“We believe that President Trump, if he truly doesn’t have anything to hide, should step up and release his tax returns,” said Democratic state Sen. Mike McGuire, who co-authored the bill, AP reports.

As expected, all 10 Republicans voted against the bill because the president is a faux-Republican and they didn’t want to go against him.

“I get that playing the resistance card may be good politics for the majority party, but I would submit that it’s bad policy for Californians,” Republican Sen. Brian Jones told the wire service.

The state’s legislature was already on this in 2017, having passed a similar bill, but then-Gov. Jerry Brown, who pulled a Trump and refused to release his tax returns, vetoed the bill.

A spokesman for Gov. Gavin Newsom told the AP that once the bill makes its way to Newsom’s desk, “it would be evaluated on its own merits.”



The funny thing is that many 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls have already released their tax returns.

The Hill notes that “similar bills are making their way through the Washington and New Jersey state legislatures.”