California Prepares to Hit School Districts in the Pockets for Implementing Book Bans

Gov. Gavin Newsom is preparing to sign a bill that protects books and educational content related to underserved communities

Angela Johnson
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 13: California Governor Gavin Newsom attends the 15th Annual California Hall of Fame induction ceremony at The California Museum on December 13, 2022 in Sacramento, California.
Photo: Tim Mosenfelder (Getty Images)

In an effort to protect schools from a complete conservative takeover, California Governor Gavin Newsom is preparing to sign a bill that hits school boards in the pockets for attempting to ban books and materials related to underserved communities.

“California is the true freedom state: a place where families — not political fanatics — have the freedom to decide what’s right for them,” Governor Newsom said. “All students deserve the freedom to read and learn about the truth, the world, and themselves.”

Assembly Bill 1078, which is sponsored by Democratic Assemblyman Corey Jackson, passed in the state’s senate last week. The bill fines school boards for banning approved educational content related to Black, Latino, Asian, Native American and LGBTQ topics.

“We’re taking a firm stand against book banning in California’s schools, ensuring that our students have access to a broad range of educational materials that accurately represent the rich cultural and racial diversity of our society,” Assemblyman Jackson said.

The issue of banning books and content has been an issue across the state as conservatives have gone out of their way to whitewash the content students have access to. But Newsom continues to reject their ill-supported argument, that topics related to LGBTQ issues and Critical Race Theory aren’t appropriate for school-aged kids – especially when school-aged kids aren’t being exposed to Critical Race Theory. Earlier this year, Governor Newsom threatened to fine the Temecula Valley Unified School District $1.5 million after the district voted to scrap an elementary school social studies curriculum that mentioned Harvey Milk. Milk was the state’s first openly gay elected official and an LGBTQ rights activist.