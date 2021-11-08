A history quiz is causing tons of outrage after one of the questions was shared to social media.



According to Fox 40, a high school in Rocklin is facing all of the heat after a history quiz appeared to ask students a trick question. The question reportedly asks students at Whitney High to point out “A group of complete idiots”, the choices were, the “KKK”, “all of Florida”, “FOX News” and “Texans.”



Seriously, how could the history teacher do this? This is fucking offensive AF. If I were a student I would’ve immediately protested. The clear answer is “All of the above” but that isn’t listed as an option. The acceptable answer is obviously “all of Florida” but how can you not make a legit argument for Fox News or Texas?! Something tells me this is one of those tests where every answer is right because clearly every answer is right.



Apparently there are conservatives in Rockland, because some parents didn’t seem to find any of this funny.



From Fox 40:



One parent who told FOX40 they wished to remain anonymous said he fears backlash for his child who is in the class, but said one-sided political comments are an ongoing concern with this teacher. “The question on the test is really blatant obviously and that’s out there,” the parent said. “This has been the first time it has been looked at of him crossing the line.” This parent said the teacher has made comments which are mostly directed against the Republican Party.

“These stories have gone in one ear and out the other,” said Jessa Krissovich, who shared the screenshot to social media. “It sounded unbelievable.”



“We all have different beliefs,” Krissovich told Fox 40. “This is the United States and we all come from different backgrounds and everybody should be okay with who they are.”



Whitney High School said that they are investigating the matter and will hopefully report back as to why the answer is “all of Florida.”

