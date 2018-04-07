Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

The first time South Carolina left the union, it was because the scions of that state wanted the brutal practice of chattel slavery to continue, sparking the U.S. Civil War. This time, a group of House Republicans is proposing the very same action over so-called gun rights. To which I say, “See ya!”



On Thursday, Reps. Mike Pitts, Jonathon Hill, and Ashley Trathman introduced legislation that would allow the state to consider secession should the federal government violate the Second Amendment.



It states “the general assembly shall convene to consider whether to secede from the United States based on the federal government’s unconstitutional violation of the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution if the federal government confiscates legally purchased firearms,” according to the NY Daily News.



Although Rep. Pitts acknowledged the bill has no chance at passage, he said he wrote it to highlight the desperate need for guns.



“I see a lot of stuff where people even talk about totally repealing the Second Amendment, which separates us from the entire rest of the world,” Pitts said.



Good point, Pitts. We are separated from the rest of the world—in violent gun deaths.



This performative madness has gone so far that the very next day yet another House Republican pulled out his loaded .38-caliber handgun and placed it on a table at a meeting with voters, saying he was not going to be “a Gabby Giffords.”

On Friday, USA Today reports that Republican Rep. Ralph Norman, pulled out his piece during a “coffee with constituents” meeting at a Rock Hill, S.C., diner.

Giffords, a former Arizona congresswoman, was shot in the head, and badly injured outside a grocery store during a constituent gathering in 2011. Six people died in the melee.



And yet this fool vows to continue to display his gun at future constituent meetings.



Yeah, so, between the virulent racism, a Confederate flag that just came down in 2015 after 9 black parishioners paid in blood for it and overzealous gun loving, consistently racist politicians, maybe South Carolina should kick rocks.

The black people of S.C. had better beware if it happens, though.