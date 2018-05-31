Screenshot: KPLC-TV

Buffalo Wild Wings is standing up and taking swift action after at least one of its employees was rude to a homeless man, leaving a hurtful, derogatory message on a receipt.

According to KPLC-TV, the unidentified man went to one of the chain’s locations in Lake Charles, La., and ordered some wings.

When the man got his order, however, he noticed that the receipt had some demeaning words scribbled on it.

“For Homeless Fuck! Let sit + get gross,” the top of the receipt read.

Another part of the receipt had “I love you” handwritten across it.

The report notes that the order slip was not intended to be seen by the man (like that makes things better), but it was. Outraged, the man showed other customers, one of whom, identified as 26-year-old Kailynn Weston, rallied behind him.

Advertisement

“I was just really upset about it, like, why would you do that, especially, and he said, ‘You all know that I’m homeless; I don’t have anywhere to live,’ and it just really upset me,” Weston said. “And I was like, ‘That’s not OK, one, for someone to treat a customer like that, let alone a customer in his condition.’

“My mom, she always taught me to treat people the way you want to be treated,” she added. “And it’s not so much; I wouldn’t want that to happen to me. I teach my children that you treat people how you want to be treated.”

Weston spoke up and spoke out for the man, demanding that those behind the cruel note be disciplined.

Advertisement

“I walked up to the manager and I said, ‘This isn’t right and I demand that she get fired or something happen because I won’t come here anymore, for sure, and I’ll let other people know not to come here anymore, because it’s not OK,’” she said.

Weston, however, will remain a customer yet, after management’s swift response to the incident.

Regional Manager Ray Rhodes announced that the employees involved in the incident would be terminated after Monday. Rhodes also said that the restaurant will be giving the customer who received the note free wings for a year, as well as getting him a hotel room and a gift card to Walmart to get himself some clothes.

Advertisement

To top it all off, Rhodes said that Buffalo Wild Wings will also be donating a “couple hundred wings” to a local homeless shelter.

“It’s embarrassing for this gentleman and it’s very inhumane on the part of the employees,” Rhodes said. “It’s not our culture and it’s not who we are.”