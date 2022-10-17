The NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Speedway ended in controversial fashion for driver Bubba Wallace on Sunday.



According to NBC Sports, as fifth-place driver Kyle Larson was racing hard against sixth-place competitor Bubba Wallace, Larson forced Wallace into the wall, which had his No. 45 car coming back down the track and running into Larson’s No. 5 in a manner some fans and analysts are calling retaliation.

Following the crash, Wallace got out of his car, walked up to Larson and the two engaged in a shoving match as the crowd cheered. Everything about this situation is bad, but it will be so much worse for Wallace because h e is the only Black driver in a sport with a long history of racism. It’s not fair, but he’s held to a different standard that his competitors don’t have to worry about.

As the two cars are coming out of the turn, onto the straightaway on L ap 94 of 267, Larson is absolutely racing Wallace way too hard so early in the race. Their contact slams Bubba into the wall, then he slides down the track and seemingly hooks the back of Larson’s car— meaning he turns into the rear of the vehicle, intentionally turning it.

While NBC NASCAR analyst and former driver Jeff Burton instantly recognized Wallace’s actions as retaliation for the earlier contact, the driver—who races for a team co-owned by Michael Jordan—was defensive on the subject in his post-incident interview.



“I’m smart enough to know how easily these cars break, so when you get shoved into the fence deliberately like he did trying to force me to lift, the steering was gone,” Wallace said after leaving the infield care center. When NBC’s in-race reporter continued to push the question of whether he retaliated against Larson, Bubba told him to “stop fishing.” When asked about playoff driver Christopher Bell getting caught up in the mess between he and Larson, Wallace’s cavalier response was to shrug and say “sports.”

Come on, Bubba. This ain’t it and you know it. With these cars going between 180 to 200 miles per hour, you damn well know running into the back of another racer at that speed is dangerous and unprofessional. You’re a better driver than that. And for you to not care about involving someone who’s racing for a spot in the championship finals is asshole behavior.

Larson took responsibility for his part in the on-track crash and noted he wasn’t surprised by Wallace’s reaction. “I obviously made an aggressive move into [turn] three…He had a reason to be mad, but his race wasn’t over until he retaliated,” he said.

I’ve been watching NASCAR for a long time, so I know retaliation is not new or unheard of. Post-crash fights also aren’t weird occurrences. However, Bubba’s level of criticism and condemnation will be harsher and uglier than it is for others who have retaliated on the track and initiated a physical altercation with another driver. He will likely receive a sizable fine and a possible suspension for the retaliation from NASCAR, but the stain on his reputation will be harder to come back from.