Photo: Liberty County Sheriff’s Office

The brother of U.S. Olympic gymnast and multiple record-breaker Simone Biles was arrested and charged with murder Thursday, in connection with a shooting at a New Year’s Eve party in Cleveland, Ohio.

NBC News reports that 24-year-old Tevin Biles-Thomas, an active-duty member of the U.S. Army, was arrested at Fort Stewart in Georgia following an eight-month Cleveland Division of Police investigation into a shooting which left three men dead and two others injured.

The shooting took place on the west side of Cleveland at an apartment building known to offer Airbnb rentals, WKYC reports. A group of men showed up uninvited to a New Year’s Eve party that was being thrown in one of the units and refused to leave when asked. They allegedly started firing shots instead.

According to NBC, Delvante Johnson, 19, and Toshaun Banks, 21, died at the scene, and 23-year-old Devaughn Gibson was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Biles-Thomas is charged with six counts of murder, three counts of voluntary manslaughter, five counts of felonious assault, and one count of perjury, NBC reports.

He is currently being held at Liberty County Jail in Hinesville, Ga., and is set to be arraigned in Cleveland on Sept. 13.

Hours after her brother’s arrest was announced, Biles sent out a cryptic tweet from her personal account which read “eating my feelings don’t talk to me.”

Whether it was related to her brother’s arrest or not is anyone’s guess.