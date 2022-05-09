Frank R. James, the 62-year-old man arrested and accused of the Brooklyn subway shooting a month ago, was indicted on Friday on two federal counts: one count of terrorist attack and other violence against a mass transportation system, and one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, according to CNN.



The shooting occurred on the morning of April 12th at a Brooklyn subway station. Police believe that James fitted his face with a gas mask, threw a gas canister in the train and began firing his weapon at least 33 times. It left 10 people with gunshot wounds and 1 9 others treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Some of the victims were treated for smoke inhalation from the gas bomb while others were injured in the panic during and after the shooting.

James’ motive for the shooting has not been released, according to CNN. However , old YouTube videos of James have surfaced with him talking about violence, mass shooting and criticizing New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

From CNN:

Many of the videos that James uploaded included references to violence, including at a set group of people who he believed had maligned him, in addition to broad societal and racial groups that he appeared to hate. In one video posted online in February, he criticized a plan by New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ administration to address safety and homelessness in the subway in part through an expanded presence of mental health professionals. In that racist and rambling recording, James, who is Black, said the new effort was “doomed to fail” and described his own negative experience with city health workers during a previous “crisis of mental health.”

Other videos show James frustrated about racism in the workplace and abuse in churches and expressed hatred towards African Americans, according to CNN.

James faces a life sentence for each count if convicted.