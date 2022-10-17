LeBron better watch out before his son, Bronny, starts to make more money off of the court than he does. Now, of course, Bronny has a long way to go, but he’s off to a good start.

Although he just entered his senior year at Sierra Canyon High School, Bronny James is already one of the most marketable athletes in the country. Less than a week after he signed a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with Nike, along with four other amateur hoopers, Bronny James is now signing a deal with Beats by Dre.

The announcement came in the form of a commercial of Bronny and LeBron playing one on one in the driveway of their Los Angeles home. The video ends with the words, “The Legacy Continues.”

In a statement sent to the Los Angeles Times, Chris Throne, the chief marketing officer of Beats by Dre said, “LeBron has been part of the Beats family since the beginning, so we had the honor of watching Bronny grow with us in an unofficial capacity. With the NIL changes, we knew that he would be the perfect partner.”



It only makes sense: LeBron James was the first athlete investor in the company and the first athlete to be signed as a brand ambassador back in 2008. Now, he can pass that torch to his son, whose hype only continues to skyrocket as he keeps balling out.

Over the weekend, during a preseason tournament in Las Vegas, Bronny had a great start to his senior campaign after he dropped 31 points in a game on Friday.

Bronny is currently ranked 34th in the high school class of 2023 and is being recruited by some of the best basketball programs in the country including Kentucky, Michigan, Memphis, Ohio State, Oregon and USC.

LeBron, who is going into his 20th season as an NBA player, has openly spoken about his dream to play in the league with both of his sons, Bronny and Bryce. While that’s still a couple of years away, it certainly is not impossible and signing a deal with Nike and Beats by Dre only increases Bronny’s visibility as an NBA prospect.

Some critics have questioned if Bronny is even worth the hype, considering he’s nowhere near the prospect his father was at his age. But still, you can’t blame him for taking advantage of the opportunities he’s given. Plus, he’s a very solid basketball player, so hoops fans will have to wait until next year to see what’s in store for his basketball future.