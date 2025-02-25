Broncos Coach Could Be in Huge Trouble

The Denver Broncos is making headlines after one of the NFL team’s assistant coaches was arrested after an alleged physical altercation involving an officer. Now, Broncos linebackers coach, Michael Wilhoite, is facing a felony assault charge connected to the Sunday (Feb. 23) incident.

It all started when Wilhoite, 38, reportedly left his Ford Bronco unattended in the middle of the Denver International Airport’s drop-off line, according to The Denver Post. When Wilhoite returned to his vehicle, an uniformed police officer assigned to patrol the area approached him. The officer then told the coach he couldn’t leave his vehicle unattended, according to the affidavit, and that’s when things allegedly escalated.

According to officials, Wilhoite told the officer to “shut the f***k up” twice. And the disagreement between the coach and the official turned physical when Wilhoite allegedly bumped into the officer’s chest purposefully, according to the affidavit. From there, the officer shoved Wilhoite back, before the former NFL player reportedly punched him in the face, officials say.

Wilhoite soon reentered his vehicle and tried to drive off, but the officer managed to tase the coach in the side and hip, according to the New York Post, delaying Wilhoite’s alleged flee attempt. The cop’s attack didn’t last long, as the coach was able to drive away from the scene.

The affidavit also noted the officer had “visible injuries” on his knees in addition to jaw pain. Now, Wilhoite has been charged with single felony assault. “These are routine, everyday interactions that thousands of people get through successfully at the airport without assaulting a police officer,” Magistrate Arnie Beckman said. “That a routine, everyday encounter turned violent is concerning to the court.”

Wilhoite’s bail was set at $5,000, according to the Denver Post. In response to the matter, the Broncos team issued a statement obtained by AP News saying, “We are aware of a situation involving Michael Wilhoite that occurred Sunday and are in the process of gathering more information.” Wilhoite joined the Broncos’ coaching staff in 2023.