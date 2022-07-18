WNBA champion Brittney Griner was back in a Russian court Friday, as the basketball star’s legal team began presenting its case. After several character witnesses spoke in favor of the eight-time All-Star, the defense said it needed more time to prepare, so the trial was adjourned until July 26.

Amidst growing pressure on the United States government to secure Griner’s release, the two-time Olympic gold medalist pleaded guilty to drug charges that could lead to 10 years in prison. As rumors swirl about a possible prisoner exchange, it is widely assumed any deal would have to include a guilty plea from the Phoenix Mercury center. Former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson, a hostage negotiator who worked on the deal to get former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed home, traveled to Russia last week, leading to even louder speculation that a possible prisoner exchange was on the horizon.

According to NBC News, the Russian government isn’t commenting on the possibility of Griner being exchanged for arms dealer Viktor Bout, who is currently serving 25 years in federal prison. However, Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said “Moscow was ready to work with the U.S. on a possible exchange and urged Washington to abandon attempts to exert pressure on Russia and not speculate on this ‘sensitive matter,’” per Russian news agency Interfax.

Advertisement

Outside the courthouse, Elizabeth Rood, Charge d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, once again stated the government’s commitment to bring Brittney home.

“It became clear in the past few days that there’s tremendous amount of respect and admiration for Brittney’s character and integrity both in Russia and in the U.S.,” Rood said. ﻿“And we reaffirm our commitment to bring back home Brittney and all the American citizens detained abroad.”

G/O Media may get a commission Still 32% off for post prime day sales Apple AirPods Pro Transparently awesome

These earbuds have active noise cancellation, transparency mode to let in outside sound as needed, and active EQ to ensure you get the best out of your audio. Buy for $169 at Amazon Advertisement

This is the same statement we’ve heard over and over again. Yes, there may be talks happening that can’t be commented on, but don’t keep telling me the same thing after every hearing and act like you’re doing something new.

It feels like both countries are looking for some magic solution that will make everyone happy, but that just doesn’t exist. In the meantime, Griner’s freedom hangs in the balance. If any part of these repetitive remarks are true, then it’s beyond time to bring Brittney home.