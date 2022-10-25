WNBA star Brittney Griner is at the end of her legal case, as a Russian court has denied an appeal of her nine-year sentence for drug smuggling and possession. Per ESPN, the court has factored in the time she’s already served, as “One day in pretrial detention will be counted as 1.5 days in prison.” This means her sentence is now around eight years.



According to NBC News, the Phoenix Mercury center appeared at the hearing at Moscow Regional Court via a video conference from the detention center where she’s being held. Through a statement read in court, the two-time Olympic gold medalist “hoped it would be taken into account that she ‘did plead guilty’” and asked for a reduced sentence describing her detainment as “stressful” and “traumatic.”

At this point, Griner’s only recourse is a prisoner exchange between Russia and the United States, a prospect that seems highly unlikely in the current political climate. Diplomatic relations between the two countries are strained and practically non-existent, so a deal is going to be very difficult to negotiate. In fact, Yury Ushakov, an aide to Vladimir Putin, recently appeared on the Russian state news program Moscow.Kremlin.Putin and let it be known that the WNBA champion is not a priority for the Russian government.

“In this tense situation, I think that he [Biden] is thinking first and foremost about the upcoming midterm elections,” Ushakov said. “He keeps emphasizing the need to bring [Griner] back home…However, it’s not the main issue that we are concerned about.”

Of course, this could be Russia’s way of publicly sending a message about a possible deal, but it could also just be true that the country is more concerned about its invasion of Ukraine than one prisoner.

With the legal process over, and no deal on the horizon, Griner’s wrongful detainment in a hostile foreign country will now fade from the news cycle. It’s vitally important that we do not let that happen. From the moment she was stopped in a Moscow airport in February, one week before Russia invaded Ukraine, Brittney Griner has been used as a political pawn. However, the real story is that she’s just a person who was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Whether or not she actually did what she’s accused of, she does not deserve to spend nine years in a Russian prison. And we should never lose sight of how bad this will be for her as a high-profile queer Black woman in a country with anti-LGBTQ+ laws.

Yes, Joe Biden has midterm elections, the economy, climate change and a million other things to worry about, but he has made it clear he wants to bring Brittney home and we need to hold him and his administration to that.